Staffordshire circuit hosting ultimate activity day for youngsters

Organised by DrivingExperience.com, the 'Kids Summer Activity Day' takes place at Seighford Driving Centre in Stafford on Friday, 16 August.

The day promises to be a unique opportunity for children to have the best playground bragging rights when they return to school and tell their mates they've driven Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins or other similar supercars.

Dan Jones, operations manager at DrivingExperience.com, said: "Keeping the kids occupied over the long summer holiday can seem like a thankless task.

"However, we think we've come up with the ultimate summer activity day for youngsters that will live long in their memories, after all, how often will they have the chance to test their driving skills in some of the most impressive supercars on the planet or jump in the cab of a truck?

"We've made sure there are driving experiences to suit all budgets.

"Safety is always paramount and the youngsters are supervised by a trained instructor at all times."

Other junior experiences available to choose from include a Truck Driving Experience, while youngsters can get a head start in passing their driving test with a Junior Driving Lesson. Further details can be found at: drivingexperience.com

By Joe Slinn - Contributor