Rugeley pupil celebrates winning national award for reading excellence

Reading Solutions UK, the home of the online reading development programme DreamBox Reading Plus, organised this initiative to give students nationwide the opportunity to be recognised for their reading achievements and efforts on the Reading Plus programme.

Sasha was nominated by Chancel’s Literacy Lead, Paul Newton, who said: “Sasha came to us from Ukraine with no English. He is determined that this start to his schooling in England cannot be a disadvantage.

“As such, his English has improved massively due to the combination of his resilience, determination, and the opportunity that Reading Plus affords him to become more proficient in both speaking and understanding a different language.”

Guided by over 30 years of reading research, Reading Plus is designed to improve students’ reading fluency, stamina and comprehension.

Paul continued: “Reading Plus is Sasha's way of showing the world that nothing will disadvantage him. Reading Plus inspires him to inspire us all.”

In recognition of his achievements, Sasha received a £25 book voucher, trophy and certificate. He said: "I like Reading Plus because it allows me to work at my own pace. I enjoy that I can see that I'm improving, and I like getting certificates."

Paul finished: "Reading Plus supports our school's determination to put reading at the forefront of everything we do. It allows our children to succeed by supporting teachers to build on a child's existing fluency by challenging all learners to be the very best they can be."

Louise Walker, Reading Development Consultant at Reading Plus, said: “Every month, teachers nationwide nominate students to be our Reading Plus Star of the Month. Sasha’s stand out dedication amazed everyone. We are honoured to recognise his achievements – he should be incredibly proud.

"It is fantastic to see the positive impact Reading Plus is having on Sasha and all of the pupils at Chancel Primary. We can’t wait to see what they continue to achieve.”

Submitted by Reading Solutions UK