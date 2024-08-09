NHS staff commended at university apprenticeship awards

Nurse Associate Educator, Aaron Bertram-Miller picked up the Embracing Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace accolade, whilst Jewlee Robinson, an Apprentice Midwife, won the Celebrating Apprentice Success gong in the Wolverhampton University Apprenticeship Awards.

The pair attended the ceremony, hosted at the National Brownfield Institute – which was the first of its kind.

Aaron said: “I am overwhelmed and honoured to receive this award. None of this would have been possible without the help of the Nursing and Midwifery Education Team who have helped me on my journey. In my opinion, they are truly the best team in the Trust.”

The judges, made up of lecturers from the university, added: “Aaron has taken a proactive approach to his learning, shown courage and worked hard. He is also a champion of diversity and always happy to share his journey with other student groups, thereby inspiring and motivating others, particularly those individuals from the Global Majority.”

Lead Nurse in the Education Team, Theresa Morris also commended Aaron. She said: “He has always put others needs before his own and is truly a kind, caring and compassionate individual. He deserves the award as he really goes above and beyond to ensure inclusivity and diversity.”

Meanwhile Jewlee was commended for her dedication.

Senior Lecturer, Olivia Ursell said: “Jewlee has shown evidence of excellent commitment and dedication since the beginning. She was keen to talk to new apprentices about the programme and offered excellent advice.

“She has also had the honour of representing the University at the National Royal College of Midwives Conference.”

Aaron has already achieved his Nursing Associate Foundation Degree and now continues on the Nursing Degree Apprenticeship route to become a Registered Nurse. Jewlee is set to qualify as a Midwife this September but is already showing enthusiasm for returning to support the next intake of students.

By Manisha Chahal - Contributor