Council launches free Bikeability sessions for youngsters

Each session will last for 1.5 hours, running from 10am to 11.30am.

The aim of these sessions is to offer children and young people aged 4–10-year-olds the opportunities to gain confidence when cycling and learn essential safety skills.

Councillor Pardeep Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education and Skills at Walsall Council, said: "Cycling is a brilliant way for children to get active and explore their surroundings. It is also a fantastic way to boost fitness. These Bikeability sessions will provide a safe and controlled environment for them to learn essential safety skills and help them feel confident cycling on the roads. I’d encourage every youngster to take advantage of this free training and enjoy the many benefits of cycling."

There are a limited number of spaces per day. To find out more information about how to book onto one of our sessions, please email roadsafety@walsall.gov.uk.

Road safety campaigns are also being delivered in partnership with the police and fire service. These campaigns target drink or drug-driving, which is delivered using a driving simulator, and discourage the use of mobile phones whilst driving. A campaign focusing on in-car safety also includes a free safety check on children's car seats.

For more information, visit the council’s website.

Submitted by Walsall Council