Changes to recycling centre opening hours during its upgrade

The work will take place between 21 August and 14 November, although weekend opening hours will remain unaffected. During the revamp, no vans will be allowed on site. Residents will still be able to book slots at any of the city’s other HRCs as normal.

The redevelopment, being carried out by Veolia, who run the site in partnership with Birmingham City Council, will see improvements including:

Parallel parking spaces to make it safer for residents to park and dispose of their recycling and items for reuse

Wider surface area to allow for accessibility needs for residents to recycle and donate for reuse more comfortably

While the revamp is taking place, there will be a reduced number of items that residents will be unable to take to Castle Bromwich. The following materials will be able to be disposed of and recycled at the site:

Small waste electrical items (e.g. toasters, kettles, hairdryers, etc.); scrap household metal; wood; cardboard; domestic seating containing pops (bulky waste); green garden waste (composting); hard plastics; general household waste; mattresses/carpets.

All other recyclables can be taken to the remaining network of recycling centres in the city.

What are the temporary opening hours during the works?

21 August-16 September: Normal opening hours (no vans)

17 September-4 November: Weekdays 8am-12pm and normal opening hours over the weekends (no vans)

5-14 November: Normal opening hours (no vans)

Will I still need to make a booking? Yes, a booking is required to visit Birmingham’s network of recycling centres as access will be denied without one. Each booking is for one visit to the recycling centre.

Mark Powell, General Manager at Veolia in Birmingham said: “We are working closely with Birmingham City Council to improve the recycling rate in the city via the HRCs we manage on the council’s behalf. As the city’s waste treatment partner, we are delighted to make improvements to the Castle Bromwich HRC to modernise it to make it more accessible so residents can help make a positive impact on the planet by recycling and donating for reuse.”

