Opportunities for creative young people to stage their own festival

Participants will work in public spaces to design a packed programme of creative activities, including performances, workshops, art installations, and more. Regardless of their creative medium, all young creatives are encouraged to get involved. They will have the chance to meet like-minded individuals, try new things, express themselves, and have fun.

Here are some examples of what participants might do:

Performers creating a theatre piece about the experiences of growing up in Walsall

A music producer creating a sound installation around the town

A dancer choreographing a flash mob

An artist transforming an empty building into a vibrant festival venue

The festival includes three workshop days in August and five days in October. The organisers are grateful to United By 2022 for their support through the Ideas Made Real programme.

All activities will take place in central Walsall venues, and all participants will receive a stipend to ensure this opportunity is accessible to everyone.

Work In Progress, the organisers of PULSE Festival, are a company of young creatives who aim to change the world. They believe everyone can be creative and want to help participants find their creativity. While they produce theatre across the UK, they worked extensively in Walsall last summer, producing the world premiere of the new musical Where The Bees Fly with a cast, crew, and band of local young people.

Joshua Clayton, Executive Director, said: "Working on Where The Bees Fly was an excellent opportunity to get to know the brilliant young talent across Walsall. We're incredibly excited to be back this year working on a new project".

This project is open to anyone aged 16-24 from Walsall and surrounding areas. Registration closes on August 19.

For more information and to get involved, visit workinprogresstheatre.com.

By Joshua Clayton - Contributor