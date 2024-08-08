New manager appointed at Wolverhampton care home to enhance growth and quality care

Kate Ingram, home manager of the 81-bed home that cares for residents living with complex mental and physical health needs, moves into the role after serving as assistant manager for two months. Prior to this, Kate worked as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner (ANP) supporting a portfolio of 10 Wolverhampton-based care homes, including Maplebrook. Through her work as an ANP Kate has known all of Maplebrook’s residents since their admission, which provides familiarity and consistency for residents, as she moves into the new leadership position.

Kate was also one of the three original members of Wolverhampton’s Rapid Intervention Service, established in 2018 to reduce hospital admissions across the city. Initially comprising three Advanced Nurse Practitioners and one medical consultant the team has since expanded into a vital resource supporting over two hundred thousand people citywide, available 24/7.

Commenting on her appointment as home manager, Kate Ingram, said: “Moving into the role of manager at Maplebrook Care Home is a career highlight for me. Caring for others has always been my passion, beginning with assisting evening drinks rounds in a care home at the age of 11 with the Girl Guides - a fond memory that has been foundational to my career.

“Within my role I will be focussing on increasing occupancy at Maplebrook to ensure that more people with complex health needs can benefit from our excellent facilities, beautiful light and airy spaces, and outstanding levels of person-centred care. I’m excited to get started.”

The care home features 81 ensuite bedrooms across three floors and provides 24-hour specialist nursing care for complex conditions like dementia. Maplebrook Care Home also supports residents with failed placements elsewhere thanks to its skilled and empathetic staff team who are adept in supporting those with challenging behaviours.

Angela Sands, Director of Operations at Willinbrook Healthcare, added: “Kate’s extensive experience in care and nursing, partnered with her knowledge of implementing effective healthcare strategies, makes her the ideal candidate to take the home forward with its plans to increase occupancy and continue its dedicated approach to person-centred care. We are delighted to have Kate as Maplebrook’s home manager and look forward to the future growth her appointment will provide for residents and staff alike.”

For more information about the care home, please visit: maplebrookcarehome.co.uk

By Emma Osta - Contributor