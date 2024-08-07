Outdoor performance of 'giant' proportions heading to Sandwell

A spokesperson for the theatre company, said: "We can’t wait for hundreds of local residents to meet our cast and the Giant Wheel! Thank you to Sandwell Council for making this happen and supporting us to deliver what promises to be an exciting and engaging cultural event for all."

The Giant Wheel is a moving street performance featuring a 12-foot tall giant wheel powered by six circus artists, travelling high above the streets and inspired by the fracture between our individual identities and the cycles of our shared common humanity.

Be part of something big, come along and join local community cast in a series of free open workshops held in Sandwell on Wednesday, 14 August ahead of the performance at West Smethwick Park Pavilion on August 21 at 1pm and 3pm.

Autin Dance Theatre uses their unique blend of contemporary storytelling, striking physicality, and innovative large designs to transport audiences and communities along a carefully choreographed procession.

The 50-minute itinerant act is punctuated by three static moments that celebrate the tension and fracture between our individual identities and our shared collective humanity. Ultimately, Parade is about celebrating different journeys whilst honouring our shared life struggles.

The Giant Wheel. Photo: Jenny Harper

Angus MacKechnie, Creative Director & CEO of Imagineer Productions, says: “Parade is the embodiment of a carefully created outdoor performance – it fuses circus, dance, procession and engineering into a show that reaches out to audiences with a high level of spectacle and scale alongside more intimate moments which directly engage with spectators; crowds always love a parade, and this is a very different ambulatory experience.”

With the support of Without Walls ​to undertake an​​ Action Research Project ​for the participatory outdoor performance project, during the 2024 tour we have introduced Community Guardians to work alongside our community cast during the performances. During the performance in Sandwell our leaders Tori, Jim and Bethan (guardians) will support the community engagement.

Further details about Autin Dance Theatre and to find out how you can be involved with the workshop, visit at autindt.co.uk/

By Paulina Ozynska - Contributor