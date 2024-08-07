Local care company celebrates charity tea dance success

This year, Home Instead Charities UK, based in Stretton, marks a decade of dedicated efforts in preventing loneliness and isolation among ageing adults. As the charitable arm of the national home care company Home Instead UK, it is unique in being the only home care provider with its own national charity. Over the past 10 years, Home Instead Charities has positively impacted 60,000 older individuals. Thanks to the unwavering help of their supporters, they have contributed nearly £250,000 towards combatting loneliness in the UK.

At the tea dance, attendees enjoyed a blast from the past with a performance by the talented Rachel Cooper, who sang popular hits from the 40s, 50s, and 60s. Guests savoured traditional cream teas and put their dancing shoes on, reminiscing about cherished memories. The event was further enlivened by a raffle featuring over 30 fantastic prizes donated by local businesses, as well as a "Name the Bear" competition. The winner was client Iris Stone, who named the bear Stanley but later renamed her beloved bear Gordon, in memory of her late husband.

Owner of Home Instead Cannock and Burntwood, Peta Mandleberg, expressed gratitude for the community's support: "We are overwhelmed by the generous support from everyone who attended and contributed to the success of our Charity Tea Dance. Events like these highlight the power of community and the positive impact we can make together."

Peta Mandleberg, also extended thanks to the Stan Bowley Trust for providing tea sets, crockery, and tablecloths, and to the Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards for donating beautiful balloons, contributions to the icing on the cake. "We'd also like to thank all the volunteers who made the event possible, and everyone who attended and donated. Your support was invaluable and greatly appreciated.”

By Sophie Irvin - Contributor