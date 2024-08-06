Kingswinford veterinary practice is second outside the US to secure new trailblazing accreditation

The coveted ‘Fear Free Veterinary Practice Certification’ took Harrison Family Vets several months to achieve and included a rigorous assessment and inspection process. This followed Harrison Family Vets in Reading becoming the first practice in the UK to secure the accreditation last October.

The Kingswinford practice opened at the start of 2022 at Gatehouse Retail Park on Dudley Road and has been specifically designed around the pets it will treat. This includes separate dog and cat wards with mood lighting, aromas and music to create a calming atmosphere.

The practice’s innovative waiting area also features bespoke pods, all spaced at least two metres apart, giving clients their own space and shielding pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room. Each pod has its own screen displaying pet jokes and facts through to information about pet welfare and nutrition.

Rosie Levene-Barry, clinic director at Harrison Family Vets in Kingswinford, said: “It’s no secret that visiting a vet can be stressful for pets and securing the Fear Free Certification is part of our continued commitment to transforming how veterinary services are delivered. There’s no doubt this accreditation will make a genuine difference to pets and their owners throughout the West Midlands, so it’s something that our entire team are very proud of.”

Fear Free was founded in 2016 by renowned veterinarian Dr Marty Becker in the US. Since its inception, over 320,000 veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners have registered for Fear Free’s programmes and courses. Fear Free is now the accepted gold standard in North American veterinary practices, with most veterinary schools also adopting the programme.

Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free, said: “It’s fantastic to see Harrison Family Vets in Kingswinford becoming Fear Free Certified. The practice’s dedication to reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in pets is truly commendable. This certification marks a significant step forward for Fear Free in the UK, demonstrating the clinic’s commitment to enhancing both pet and client experiences, as we strive to make Fear Free practices the norm rather than the exception.

“Visiting the Harrison Family Vets clinic in Reading recently was an inspiring experience. Seeing firsthand how these principles positively affect pets, owners, and the veterinary team reinforces why Fear Free is so essential. It’s clear that these practices not only improve animal welfare but also strengthen the bond between pets and their caregivers.”

Kristie Faulkner, operations director from Harrison Family Vets, said: “Fear Free is a fast-growing movement in the US and it’s brilliant for Harrison Family Vets, as an independent veterinary group, to be leading the charge in the UK and especially in Kingswinford.

“This also comes at a time when other practices throughout the country are beginning to explore how they can follow suit, because although it was possible for individuals to be Fear Free certified, Harrison Family Vets in Kingswinford and Reading are now the UK’s first certified practices. This reinforces our commitment to putting pets first and making our practices as welcoming as possible, which benefits the pets we treat, as well as their owners and our teams too.”

Research by Fear Free recently revealed increased demand for this type of care from pet owners in the US, with millennials and Gen Z the top demographic groups that want to reduce their pets’ stress levels during vet visits.

When it opened, Kingswinford became Harrison Family Vets’ second practice after the group launched in Reading in summer 2021. Harrison Family Vets has since opened further practices in Didsbury, Stockton, Doncaster and Wigan, and the ambition is that these will also become Fear Free Certified in the near future.

