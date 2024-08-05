Wombourne care service creates memorial garden in memory of resident

Staff and service users at Oakwood Gardens, a Wombourne residential service which supports individuals with learning disabilities, autism, mental health needs and behaviours that challenge have unveiled a garden in memory of long-term resident Kevin Moore.

His ashes have been scattered at the memorial garden created for him at the service.

Kevin 59, had been a tenant within the Staffordshire Supported Living service, part of Cygnet Group’s Social Care Division, for five years. His brother John, 49, explained: “Kevin had learning disabilities and very challenging behaviour, but the staff went over and above, 100%, to get to know him and learn his ways. They knew what worked for Kevin. They supported him, and all our family, before and during his illness, and I’ll never forget what they’ve done for us.”

Kevin was settled and happy living at Oakwood Gardens, but had been diagnosed with leukaemia in 2022. He went into remission but in January this year, he became poorly again and passed away in February.

John said: “It was a weight off our shoulders knowing how well looked after Kevin was. He needed routine, I took him his shopping once a week, based on a list provided by the team at Cygnet, and he’d let me know when it was time to go. He was very contented in Oakwood Gardens.”

John added: “Kevin knew he was unwell, but the care from all the team was exceptional. It meant so much to us that they even supported us at the funeral. They formed a guard of honour and I asked them to carry Kevin’s coffin. Since the funeral we scattered his ashes in the communal garden where we shared many happy times. It’s good to know our brother will be fondly remembered somewhere he was so happy.”

Staff at the service gave the garden a makeover before Kevin’s ashes were scattered, painting fencing and adding plants, a memorial bench and plaques. They painted a tribute on the fence in Kevin’s honour, John explained: “They called him King Moore, because he liked to think he was everyone’s boss!”

Kevin Moore. Photo: Cygnet Social Care

Deputy Manager, Cassandra Palin, started working at the service in 2018 as a support worker, she said: “We all got to know Kevin very well over a number of years. He’d been with a number of other services over the years but his family told us he was happiest here. In our work we care for people over many years, and really build those caring relationships.

“The whole team was devastated when Kevin passed away and we wanted to show what he meant to us, and to support his family at a very difficult time. I am immensely proud of the support my staff team gave to Kevin and not a day goes by where he is not missed by us all.”

Cassandra continued: “We agreed with the other residents that we would create a memorial garden at Oakwood for Kevin. My colleagues Janet Jones, Oluwafemi Adeniran, Michael Gabriel and I dug the garden out, laid the grass and painted the fences.

“We invited his family to join us for a barbecue where we could reflect on his life. His ashes were scattered in the garden, where we’ve added a memorial bench, and it’s lovely to think that he’ll always be remembered here.”

Oakwood Gardens memorial garden for Kevin. Photo: Cygnet Social Care

James O’Neil, Cygnet Group’s Social Care Operations Director, said: “What makes Oakwood Gardens special and such a success is the determination of person-centred support provided by the dedicated team to our tenants. The natural nature in which supportive relationships have been built, and continue to flourish, is reflective of the remarkable success in which people have developed their lives. This is a true reflection of a successful transforming care service, and equally the successes that people have achieved in their lives.

“I am immensely proud of the people we support and their achievements living in their own home. This is what supported living is all about – enabling and empowering people to live their lives as a citizen and be fully part of their community. Choosing the right support at the right time is key to peoples’ wellbeing, and I am grateful to all the team who provided care and support to Kevin, and his family, at a very difficult time for them all.”

By Gemma Attew - Contributor