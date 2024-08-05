Strategic hire sees law firm expand into agriculture market

The move will see Sean bring a wealth of senior experience to Talbots, having spent more than a decade working for Pickering & Butters and Knights prior to joining the rapidly growing business.

Sean and his team will support agricultural businesses and farming families with legal services covering the full breadth of challenges and opportunities that accompany the rural sector.

Those services will encompass advising on the acquisition and sale of development sites, farms and agricultural land, as well as offering support with contracts, options, agreements, renewable energy schemes and the financing of agricultural land and assets.

Sean also advises upon any property related aspect of estate and succession planning for rural clients.

He will be based out of the company’s Wolverhampton City Centre office but will spend much of his time visiting clients at their farms and estates across the country.

Dave Hodgetts, Chief Executive Officer, Talbots Law said: "We’re delighted to bring in a solicitor of Sean’s talents and experience as we enter a new chapter for the business.

"We have put a lot of work into building a good foundation for our agricultural offer while conducting an extensive research and recruitment project to bring in the right person to lead it, which we are confident we have found in Sean."

Speaking on the opportunity, Sean Spinetto said: "I’m excited and privileged to be given the opportunity to establish and develop an agricultural offering at Talbots. It is an area the firm has wanted to expand into for some time and it is clear the leadership team is passionate about growing the offering. Talbots values compliment what rural clients require and expect from their legal advisors, accessibility and promptness with an understanding of the client’s requirements.

"There is a multitude of expertise at the firm that will benefit agricultural clients from property related matters to assisting with disputes and succession planning and I am really looking forward to the opportunity."

By Dan Malin - Contributor