Community invited to nominate a good cause to celebrate new development

With brand-new show homes launching on tomorrow, Lindridge Chase offers a collection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes located off Lindridge Road. Featuring open spaces including a play area and pond, Lindridge Chase is set to be an idyllic community perfect for families, with local amenities and schools on the doorstep.

In celebration of the launch of Lindridge Chase, Taylor Wimpey is looking to give back to the local community by inviting people living in and around the local area to nominate community groups, organisations or individuals they think are most deserving of a helping hand.

Whether it's a contribution towards some much needed new equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey West Midlands wants to hear from you. Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to suttoncoldfieldcommunitychest@taylorwimpey-pr.co.uk.

All nominations will need to be received by Saturday, 31 August. Taylor Wimpey West Midlands will then select one group, organisation or individual to receive the donation.

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing a community of brand new homes to Sutton Coldfield and in celebration of the launch of Lindridge Chase, we’re thrilled to announce our community chest competition.

“We would encourage anyone who knows of a community group or local charity to get in touch and nominate them. We know that community organisations rely heavily on the support they receive so if you know of a worthy cause then we would love to hear about them.”

By Emily Barnes - Contributor