Community group calling on residents to help launch exciting new eco-friendly scheme in Stourbridge

A Library of Things aims to provide a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to owning infrequently used items, such as power tools, kitchen appliances, and camping gear. Stourbridge Library of Things volunteers are now urging residents to register their interest in the project, using their support as crucial evidence to secure funding.

There are 20 Libraries of Things currently operation with more communities, such as nearby Sutton Coldfield, looking to embrace the scheme. More than 300 people have already signed up to support the Stourbridge Library of Things bid.

By borrowing rather than buying, residents can save money, free up space in their homes, and contribute to reducing landfill waste.

Members of the Library of Things in other areas report making substantial savings on purchases they would otherwise rarely use. These libraries have also fostered a sense of community, as residents share resources and reduce their collective environmental footprint.

Helen Bramall, Stourbridge Library of Things Co-ordinator, said: "We believe the Library of Things will be a fantastic addition to Stourbridge, providing residents with access to a wide range of items without the financial burden or storage issues. This is a community effort, and we need the support of our neighbours to bring this vision to life."

Stourbridge Library of Things is now seeking the support of local residents to make this initiative a reality. A strong show of support will be instrumental in securing funding and demonstrating the demand for such a resource in Stourbridge.

The Stourbridge Library of Things proposal has gained the backing of local Councillors and Stourbridge’s recently-elected MP Cat Eccles.

Commenting on the Library of Things initiative, Councillor Andrew Tromans, who represents Wollaston and Stourbridge Town Ward said: "One of the many reasons I am proud to call Stourbridge home is the vibrant eco-system of sustainability and climate initiatives. I believe having a Library of Things would complement the repair and reusing schemes we already have in the town and provide low-cost access to useful household items. Personally, I am always borrowing my dad’s electric drill.”

“I am fully behind this project and will do what I can to support those who are working hard to bring a Library of Things to Stourbridge.”

Volunteers from the well-established Repair Café in Stourbridge, who run sessions at St Thomas’s Church on the last Saturday of the month, have also got behind the Stourbridge Library of Things proposal.

Lawrence Rowlett, Stourbridge Repair Café volunteer said: “A Library of Things would be a great asset for the people of Stourbridge.

“The success of the Repair Café shows that there is dissatisfaction with buying new when a broken item can be repaired.

“We have limited time at our repair sessions, for items that need more attention we find some people are willing to have a go at home once we have diagnosed the problem and outlined what needs to be done. If only they had the tools to do the job!

“A Library Of Things would enable them to borrow the appropriate tool and get the job done.”

Residents can show their support by visiting the Stourbridge Library of Things website libraryofthings.co.uk/heatmap/stourbridge and casting their supporting vote. Your participation is vital to demonstrate the community’s interest and need for this project.

By Andrew Tromans - Contributor