Calling all Bluey fans! Everyone's favourite pup is heading to Wolverhampton

From 10am to 4pm, Bluey will be making special appearances at The Entertainer store in Wolverhampton. Fans will be able to meet the excitable pup, as well as snap up some paw-some pictures with their favourite furry friend.

Straight from 'Down Under', Bluey will be greeting fans in Wolverhampton for one day only before returning home to go on more adventures with Bingo.

This one-of-a-kind opportunity is completely free of charge, making it the perfect day out for fans to meet the famous pup. Bluey is set to travel long way to visit location, so families are encouraged not to miss out!

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: "We’re delighted to announce that Bluey is set to embark on this incredible tour and bring the sunshine of Brisbane to Wolverhampton.

“This meet-and-greet is a great chance for fans to say hello to their favourite character and capture photos they can cherish forever. We look forward to welcoming Bluey to our Wolverhampton store next weekend and hope families can join us on the day!”

By Beth Toeman - Contributor