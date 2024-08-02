Black Country hospital celebrating 30th anniversary invites former staff and patients to share their memories

Run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, the healthcare facility in the Black Country, was officially opened in 1994 by the Duchess of Kent – a moment Karen, a Senior Ward Services Officer, remembers well.

She said: “The atmosphere was just electric. So many people were waiting outside just to get a glimpse of her and inside you couldn’t move for people. She was such a lovely lady and spoke to so many people, spending quite a lot of time here. It really cemented the fact that the hospital was here, and it was here to stay.

“Since then we’ve had so many lovely patients with some amazing stories to tell. It will always be a hospital. And it provides a lifeline to the local community.”

As part of the celebrations staff and patients gathered at the hospital to mark the occasion and Chief Medical Officer Dr Mark Anderson delivered a speech. Anniversary cards were given to all featuring a message from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust’s Chief Executive, Richard Beeken.

Donna, a Receptionist, was touched by the appreciation. She said: “It was lovely to have everyone celebrating with us and looking back on fond memories that we have built over the years.”

Recalling her first day 30 years ago, Donna added: “The first patient came through the doors and was given a bouquet of flowers. There were about 12 patients admitted on that day and they all had a card to say welcome to the new hospital. It was very nice and welcoming.

Staff of Rowley Regis hospital, Mark Anderson (Chief Medical Officer) and the Chaplaincy team. Photo: Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

“I was just 20 when I started working here and I have worked in different departments. I do really love my job. Even today, 30 years on, both staff and patients tell us how lovely the hospital still is.”

Steve Willetts, aged 63, added: “I have made so many new friends throughout my time at the hospital. Teamwork and loyalty has kept me here for so long, and I am more than happy to work here until my retirement day arrives.”

Richard Beeken said: “It is a great pleasure to mark 30 years of Rowley Regis Hospital today as we celebrate all those connected with this hospital.

“We opened our doors to the first patient on 1 August 1994 and in that time have become known for our compassion and care of our patients. We want to thank patients, staff and visitors for being part of our story.”

If you would like to share any memories about Rowley Regis Hospital or the Trust please contact the communications team via email at swbh.comms@nhs.net or call 0121 507 5303.

