Slashed interest rates signals housing market revival says Midlands law firm

This marks the first rate cut since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, potentially unleashing pent-up demand among buyers and sellers.

Gary Davison, Managing Director of Davisons Law, which has 14 offices across the Midlands, including Wolverhampton, said that they were now anticipating a surge of house buyers in the coming months as confidence was returning to the market.

Mr Davison said: "It's evident the market has been hoping for, and anticipating, a reduction in the interest rate for some time. This will undoubtedly be a spur to the built-up demand amongst buyers and sellers who have been waiting for a green light in terms of cheaper mortgage availability. We are expecting to see significant growth in transaction numbers as a result of the cut."

The Bank's economic outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with inflation forecast to increase to about 2.75 per cent later this year before returning to its 2 per cent target next year. This economic landscape presents both opportunities and challenges for prospective homebuyers and sellers.

Mr Davison added that as the property market adapts to these new conditions, legal expertise will be crucial for those navigating property transactions and give expert guidance.

The BoE's rate-setting committee voted by a majority of five to four to implement this decrease, signalling a shift in monetary policy.

However, BoE governor Andrew Bailey has indicated that despite today's announcement, a flurry of interest rate cuts over the next few months is unlikely.

By Claire Fry - Contributor