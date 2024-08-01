Cash 'injection' for hospital art gallery

Situated in the soon-to-be opened Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, The People’s Gallery will not only display art, but it will host theatre, dance and musical performances and run workshops for the community.

Patients, visitors and staff will be able to browse artwork in the gallery on the fifth floor in the healthcare facility based in Smethwick when it opens later this year.

And now a cash boost of £100,000, supported using public funding from Arts Council England, will help to fund the design and development of the unique space which will be adapted to showcase the variety of displays planned.

Johnny Shah, Head of Trust Charity the registered charity for the Trust, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Arts Council England in helping us make Midland Met more than a hospital.

“As part of our We Are Metropolitan campaign, we have been striving to create community spaces within our Trust estate and add value to the care up to 200,000 inpatients each year that Midland Met will receive.

“Our campaign also aims to greatly improve the working environment of our 7,500 staff working at the Trust. Most importantly of all, The People’s Gallery is for our population of Sandwell and West Birmingham.

An artists' impression of what the gallery may look like. Photo: Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

“Providing them with access to a cultural hub will be of huge benefit to their ongoing health and wellbeing.

“The People’s Gallery would not be possible without the support of our partners, including New Art West Midlands who have advised on the unique design of this space, and local organisations who are part of our Trust’s arts committee. We will invite them to run mini workshops to support the opening period of our new hospital.”

Sandra Taylor, Senior Arts Manager at the Trust, added: “We can now create a flexible gallery space inspired by artist run galleries in Europe. Our mobile wall system will enable easy reconfiguration for different artworks and exhibitions, maximising space and ensuring accessibility for all visitors.

“By embedding The People’s Gallery within Midland Met, we aim to redefine our hospital as vibrant cultural spaces that nurture well-being and community spirit.”

By Anuji Evans - Contributor