Retirement village gym tops the honours at award’s ceremony

The Heart & Soul awards took place at the stunning Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen where Bournville Gardens Village Gym and Fitness Instructor Lyndsey Thompson were both award finalists.

The ExtraCare gym was a finalist alongside nine other gyms and was awarded the title of Best Gym UK 2024.

Bournville Gardens Fitness Instructor Lyndsey comments: “I am very humbled and honoured to be recognised in such a vast and inspiring industry, I am absolutely bursting with pride to have been nominated alongside some of the big names of the industry and I am ecstatic to bring this award back to our wonderful village. I am very grateful of the support Annette and Claire give me day to day to create such an inclusive and welcoming space for all and for the trust my clients put in me to help them reach their goals.”

Lyndsey and Clare from Bournville Gardens at the awards ceremony. Photo: ExtraCare Charitable Trust

Annette Leslie, Location Manager at Bournville Gardens added: “I am so proud of Lyndsey, and the hard work and dedication she gives to our residents at Bournville Gardens. Winning this award is testament to what we already know at Bournville, Lyndsey is an amazing fitness instructor who has now put our small gym on the national map!”

By Charlotte Millions - Contributor