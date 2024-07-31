Pupils from Walsall primary school reach national enterprise competition

The ‘Crafty Arts’ team, made up from Year 6 pupils, set up their business which encouraged young people to channel their artistic flair and creativity. The team raised over £300 of profits.

Alice, Arabella, Poppy, Tyler E, Tyler B, Daniel, Leah and William will head down to London this November, to attend the national finals of the Tycoon Enterprise Competition.

The competition was first launched in 2012 by Peter Jones CBE and provides a start-up loan for pupils to set up and operate a business whilst at school or college.

The competition helps students develop their entrepreneurial skills and provides a hands-on experience of what running a business entails.

This is the fourth consecutive year Pool Hayes have reached the competition’s final, and each year the school’s team has competed against more than 300 other schools across the UK before being selected as finalists.

The Crafty Arts team held after school events for children to work on their arts and craft skills, and will now be donating their £300 profits to local charities and school eco projects.

Alan Carter, Deputy Headteacher at Pool Hayes Primary School said: “Crafty Arts are a great example of entrepreneurship in action. The school community is so proud of the team for their fantastic achievement and will be cheering them on for the final this Autumn.

“It seems to be an ever-growing tradition at Pool Hayes that our pupils are reaching the finals of this competition, which is a great testament to the school’s efforts to support the children’s natural enterprise and business skills. Well done Crafty Arts!”

Councillor Pardeep Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education and Skills at Walsall Council, said: “A big congratulations to the Crafty Arts team for their achievement.

“It’s brilliant to hear about our young people already dipping their toes into the world of business, and applying the knowledge and skills that good entrepreneurs need in real life situations.

“We’re all rooting for you at the finals, best of luck!”

More information about the competition can be found at: peterjonesfoundation.org/tycoon-enterprise-competition.

Submitted by Walsall Council