Parkrunners 'stampede' through elephant trail in support of hospice

The Beacon Parkrun, held on Saturday, July 20, was the first of three planned events across the region, with Sutton Park and Tamworth Castle Grounds set to host similar runs on 3rd and 10th August respectively.

Jemma Tiso-Johnson, Co-Event Director of Beacon Parkrun, said: "We're thrilled with the turnout and the enthusiasm shown by our runners. It was fantastic to see so many new faces and first-timers joining us for this special event."

The run saw 331 people take part, which included 56 newcomers to Beacon Parkrun, while 14 people completed their first ever Parkrun. A team of 30 volunteers ensured the event ran smoothly.

Jemma, who has personal experience with St Giles Hospice, added: "St Giles has been there for my family in crucial moments. They allowed me to visit my grandmother on my wedding day, still in my dress. The care they provided to my aunt and nan in their final days was truly exceptional. This event is our way of giving back."

The upcoming runs in Sutton Park and Tamworth Castle Grounds are expected to draw similar numbers, with each event typically attracting between 250-300 participants.

Jemma added: "We're excited to have these amazing elephants on our course. It's a great opportunity for all three Parkruns to link up, allowing runners to enjoy seeing as many elephants as possible from the March of the Elephants App."

These special fundraising events are open to all, regardless of running speed, with tail walkers ensuring no one finishes last. New participants can register at parkrun.org.uk and should arrive by 8.50 am for a first-timers briefing.

Fundraising efforts are underway, with donations being collected via a JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/parkrun-run-with-the-elephants.

Dedicated runners took to Beacon Park to raise money for St Giles. Photo: Parkrun Lichfield

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, expressed her gratitude, and said: "We're touched by the enthusiasm of the Parkrun community. Events such as these not only raise vital funds but also increase awareness of our March of the Elephants trail and the crucial work we do."

The March of the Elephants trail, featuring 30 large and over 40 mini elephant sculptures, continues until Sunday, September 8 across Lichfield, Tamworth, and Sutton Coldfield.

For those who haven't yet joined the elephant trail, the interactive app is available for £1.99 from the App Store or Google Play, with all profits going to St Giles Hospice. Alternatively, trail maps are available from selected St Giles charity shops in Mere Green, Tamworth, Lichfield and Boldmere, Lichfield Maize Maze, Bistro Number 19 and Lichfield Cathedral.

The hospice encourages the public to continue enjoying the trail responsibly and to report any damage to their Herd Helpline on 01543 434027.

For more information about St Giles Hospice's March of the Elephants, please visit marchoftheelephants.co.uk.

By Claire Fry - Contributor