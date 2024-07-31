Panjabi Tales of Willenhall: A photographic celebration

The exhibition will be showcased during South Asian Heritage Month at the New Walsall Art Gallery on August 3, offering an extended opportunity for a wider audience to explore and appreciate the historical narratives of the Panjabi community in Willenhall.

Panjabi Tales of Willenhall delves into the poignant stories of individuals who arrived in Willenhall during this period, working in various sectors and playing pivotal roles in the town's industrial growth, particularly in the renowned lock and key industry. The exhibition captures the everyday lives of these early migrants, showcasing their resilience, hard work, and the vibrant community they built. Through striking images in artistic portraits, Manpreet and the team went into the community to snap very ordinary people with extraordinary stories that are often unheard. Visiting Saanjha Women’s Group in Willenhall and various community leaders, the results are a snapshot of the many stories Willenhall and the wider region has to offer.

Curated by Soul City Arts, known for their unique storytelling approach, the exhibition builds on the legacy of previous projects like "Knights of The Raj" and "Bangladeshi Tales of Kings Heath." Through their signature style, Soul City Arts weaves together narratives that highlight the rich cultural tapestry and the significant contributions of migrant communities.

Manpreet Darroch, the initiator behind this project, emphasizes the importance of preserving and celebrating these stories, says: "The Panjabi community has been an integral part of Willenhall's history, and this exhibition is a tribute to their enduring legacy.

"Through these photographs, we hope to honour their journey and inspire future generations - not after they are no longer with us, but right now, so that even those photorgaphed can see that we value their stories and encourage others to initiative conversations with their elders."

Panjabi Tales of Willenhal was unveiled at Sucha Mela 2024, a vibrant cultural festival that celebrated South Asian heritage. The exhibition will be part of the festival’s diverse program of performances, culinary experiences, and community activities, providing a rich context for visitors to engage with the stories on display.

Panjabi Tales of Willenhall is partly funded using public funds from Arts Council England.

For more information about the exhibition and Sucha Mela 2024, please visit suchamela.com and soulcityarts.com/punjabi-tales-of-willenhall.

By Anita Champaneri - Contributor