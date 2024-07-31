Local MP visits residents at ‘wonderful’ Dudley care home

Residents and colleagues at the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting Mr Wood, where they spoke to him about what life is like at Himley Mill care home – which is an integral part of the local community in Himley.

Mr Wood enjoyed a tour around the 86-bed care home that provides nursing and dementia care. He was able to view the sensory garden and quiet room, as well as the home’s onsite bird aviary.

During his visit, Mr Wood met with resident Hilary Miller, a former mayoress of Dudley. They were previous acquaintances and spoke about the area during Mr Wood’s visit.

Amy Barton, Home Manager at Himley Mill care home, commented: “We were delighted to welcome Mike Wood MP to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about, and what actions can be taken to overcome them.

“We discussed our plans to develop deeper relationships with the local community, and some of the recent events we’ve held at Himley Mill Care Home such as the summer fete, which was a huge success. We look forward to welcoming Mr Wood back in the future.”

Mike Wood, MP for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire, said: “It was great to visit Himley Mill Care Home, to speak with both the residents and the staff about what the team are doing here to make it a wonderful place to live for those who need care. Amy, the Home Manager, clearly has a passion for giving residents here the best possible experience.”

After the visit, Himley Hill care home resident Hilary Miller added: “It was so nice to see Mike again, we have known each other for years.”

