Community centre to hold its annual grand summer craft fayre

There are over 30 stalls to browse for that special unique gift or treat, and lots of things for the children too, who are admitted free with accompanying adults. There is face painting, hunt the letters, name the teddy, tombola and lucky dip plus more. Food on sale includes bacon and sausage sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs. There is something for the whole family including the grand raffle and adult tombola.

Come along to Pelsall Community and Arts Centre on Station Road, for a lovely family experience - where else can you get such entertainment for £1 admission?!

By Arthur Roberts - Contributor