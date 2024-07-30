Council launches new ‘mobile mission’ to combat fly-tipping

The trailer will serve as a mobile information hub where residents can learn about the council's bulky waste collections, household waste recycling centres (HWRCs), and the proper channels for reporting environmental crimes such as fly-tipping, dog fouling, and improper disposal of needles. Residents can also raise their concerns, and report instances of fly-tipping directly.

This strategic approach aims to address the root causes of fly-tipping and littering by directly engaging with the community and providing essential information on waste management services.

This new effort is an extension of the 'EnviroCrime' project, with the council’s officers patrolling three wards each month, undertaking thorough investigations into fly-tipped waste and litter to track down the perpetrators.

Councillor Kerry Murphy, Portfolio Holder for Street Pride at Walsall Council, said: “Our ongoing efforts to patrol and investigate environmental crimes are crucial, but we recognise that prevention through education is key.

“The new EnviroCrime trailer is a significant step forward in engaging with the community, providing them with the knowledge and tools to help prevent fly-tipping.

“We hope that our enhanced efforts vigilant monitoring can provide sustained results throughout the borough.”

Officers are currently focusing on Aldridge North, Aldridge Central, and Rushall and Shelfield wards. In conjunction with these investigations, the trailer is scheduled to make its debut outside of Aldridge Community Centre on Thursday 1 August 2024, 10am-1pm, providing an open invitation to residents to come forward with any inquiries or issues they wish to discuss.

Future locations for the trailer will be announced in due course, with the next focus being on the wards of Streetly, Pheasey, and Paddock.

The council's EnviroCrime initiative underscores a commitment to not only clean up but also prevent environmental crimes through awareness and prevention.

Submitted by Walsall Council