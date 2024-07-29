Yeehaw! Hats off to UK's first western-style all girl riding group based in Staffordshire

Cannock Chase Trekking Centre, based near Penkirdge, has launched the cowgirl group mixing western thrills with English tradition to showcase first-class riding in their own interpretation.

The group, which consists of eight dedicated members, will be appearing at the centres Summer Ranch Party, on Saturday, August 3, where more than 300 audience members will have the chance to see horses from Andalusians to Welsh Section D’s demonstrating their own take on western riding skills finishing with a thrilling barrel racing showcase, accompanied by current country music favourites.

Cannock Chase Trekking Centre owner, Lisa Gregory, a former model who created the group said: “I’m incredibly proud of the Western Belles and the show we have put together, we are a mix of English cool and Western fire.

“We have all been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to ensure our performance is a show stopper.”

The hugely successful trekking centre, founded by Lisa 29 years ago, attracts over 70,000 visitors every year, with its 50 horses, many of them homebred and ranch style bistro.

Lisa added: “Our Western Belles love the fun side of Western riding, and it works so well in a musical display.”

Lisa has just bought a purebred American Paint stallion called Boston. He really has the wow factor and will be making his debut appearance after the show.

You can join the party on August 3, please call the trekking centre to purchase tickets ahead of the night on 01785 711177, or see the behind the scenes footage on Lisa's new Patreon social media site called Hoofprints and Heartbeats.

By Lisa Gregory - Contributor