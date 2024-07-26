In it to win it! Wolverhampton care home enjoys Olympics-style sports day

The event came as Foxland Grange joined The Big Care UK Sports Day, which has seen over 130 Care UK homes across the UK hosting sports days for the local community and showcasing what life in a care home is really like.

Guests soaked up the sporting atmosphere when Tony Bailey, professional bodybuilder and British champion, was welcomed into Foxland Grange, not to show off his biceps, but to talk to the residents about how to keep fit and healthy as you get older.

Tony got some of the residents up and boxing including 88-year-old Tony, and 81-year-old Joise who loved sparring and building up a sweat. The session inspired residents to get moving after watching Tony in action.

Josie Slym said: “It was a very enjoyable experience and I gained lots of knowledge and he was nice on the eyes too!”

Marylin Riley also said: “I was really keen to hear what Tony had to say. I was intrigued by his muscles and commitment to being healthy. After today I feel like I should set my own goals and targets for what I wish to achieve.”

Foxland Grange resident Joise Slym with professional bodybuilder Tony Bailey. Photo: Care UK

Katy Anderson, General Manager at Foxland Grange, said: “Summer sports days are always a highlight for us, as not only is it a fun opportunity to compete in light-hearted games with team members, but provides an opportunity for us to welcome the local community and see what life is like here at Foxland Grange.

“Keeping fit is important for everyone, but exercise has many additional benefits for older people, from reducing the risk of falls to increasing wellbeing and confidence. Here at Foxland Grange, we know just how important physical activity is, so we always encourage residents to stay active – and our own sporting tournament was a great way to do just that.

“I’d also like to say a massive thank you to Tony Bailey for joining us. It was great to see the residents so engaged he had them on the edge of their seats eager to exercise. Perhaps we’ll have some residents with bigger biceps than Tony!”

Tony Bailey encourages residents to have a go. Photo: Care UK

By Lauren Stephenson - Contributor