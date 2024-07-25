Physiotherapists race to the finish line for charity

The healthcare workers from Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust (SWB) are highlighting the importance of Physical Therapy Day by hosting a 24-hour spin relay starting on Friday, September 6.

They are raising money for Your Trust Charity, the registered charity for SWB NHS Trust. Funds will go towards enhancing the experiences of patients at the Trust who suffer from musculoskeletal injuries.

World Physical Therapy Day, celebrated on September 8, recognises the work that physiotherapists do for their patients and the community.

Led by Paul Rees, Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner, he said: “The team and I are excited to be hosting our first spin-relay here at Sandwell Hospital.

“This is a great opportunity to raise money for our patients whilst getting fit at the same time.

“We encourage anyone of any fitness level or role to join the team or to come along and support us whilst we peddle our way across the finish line.”

Physiotherapists work with patients to help to restore movement and function when someone is affected by injury, illness, or disability. They provide education and advice for everyday activities, such as improving posture, mobility, and stiffness.

To sponsor the team, go to justgiving.com/page/paul-rees-1716997204681.

By Hermione Crump - Contributor