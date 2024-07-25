Dudley volunteer selected for tram-naming honour at celebration event

21-year-old Amman Ahmed from Dudley was revealed as the volunteer to have a tram on the West Midlands Metro named in his honour at a special celebration event held last week, as part of the 50forWM50 campaign.

The ‘Big Thank You Bash’ event, which took place at the University of Birmingham on Sunday, 23 June, was part of the 50forWM50 campaign launched by The West Midlands Lieutenancy and supported by United by 2022. The campaign marks 50 years since the creation of the county and celebrates the contributions of volunteers across the region.

Amman demonstrates a strong commitment to social change through his ongoing volunteer work with Dudley Youth Council, where he champions youth voices and leads initiatives on homelessness and knife crime. He has helped establish a stop-and-search committee as a Youth Commissioner and serves as a governor for two local secondary schools, promoting well-being and personal development.

Through engagement with Dudley College Student Union, Amman also fosters inclusivity and civic responsibility among students, attends career fairs and organises events in his free time.

In addition to Amman's honour, 350 volunteers from across the seven local authorities in the West Midlands were recognised for their outstanding contributions at the event.

The celebration saw over 650 people in attendance including volunteers and representatives from the seven local authorities, Sir John Crabtree OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands and Birmingham-born historian, Professor Carl Chinn MBE.

Amman Ahmed said: “Being acknowledged for my work across Dudley and beyond is incredibly humbling. Every project, from tackling homelessness to addressing knife crime, has shown me the fantastic impact of community effort.

“This honour of being selected to have a tram on the West Midlands Metro named after me is a testament to the power of collective action. It inspires me to keep pushing for positive change and I hope it encourages others to get involved, as together, we can make a real difference in our communities.”

Sir John Crabtree OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, commented: “Amman epitomises the spirit of volunteering and dedicates countless hours to numerous community initiatives across Dudley and beyond, so we are thrilled to reveal that, as a special thank you on behalf of the West Midlands region, a tram on the West Midlands Metro will be named in his honour this autumn.

“The 50forWM50 campaign has highlighted the extraordinary contributions of volunteers across our county, and it’s been fantastic to celebrate each and every one of these unsung champions through our campaign and special celebration event.”

Nicola Turner, CEO of United by 2022, added: “Every day, volunteers change lives. I think the West Midlands has the best volunteers and you make me so proud to be from this place. Here in Dudley, what volunteers are doing is incredible and I want to thank you every single one of you from the bottom of my heart.”

By Lauren Howells - Contributor