Dudley libraries promote summer reading challenge!

The summer holidays are finally upon us and though it’s great to have time off, six weeks can often seem a long time for mums and dads trying to keep the kids occupied.

That task is made much easier thanks to the annual Summer Reading Challenge taking place in ‘Better’ libraries across Dudley.

This year’s theme is ‘Marvellous Makers’. Children are invited to sign up for free at their local library and pledge to read at least six books, collecting stickers for those they complete.

The stickers provide clues to a mystery for readers to solve. Marvellous Makers Amelia, Charlie, Kai, Maya, Riley, Laila and Yasmin - plus Bob the dog - are all members of a creative club at their local library. They've been busy making things for a festival but some of the items are missing from their creative toolbox! Tails (a cheeky squirrel) has been seen at the club – has he taken them?

The Summer Reading Challenge is initiated by charity the Reading Agency to encourage a love of reading in young people. Research suggests that reading for pleasure is more important to a child’s future academic success than their parents’ income or level of education.

Stephanie Rhoden, Partnership Manager – Dudley Libraries, comments, “We’re excited to be participating once again in the Summer Reading Challenge. This year’s theme is a lot of fun and it’s a fantastic way of getting junior sleuths into libraries and discovering the joys of a good book.”

Libraries in Dudley are run by charitable social enterprise GLL under the Better brand. Supporting the education and wellbeing of local communities is an important part of the organisation’s ethos.

To find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge, visit better.org.uk/library/events-and-activities/summer-reading-challenge.

By Fiona McNeil - Contributor