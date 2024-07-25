Bromford showcases new home style at Stafford development

Partridge Walk, situated just off Newbold Drive near Marston Gate, is a sought-after development which comprises stunning two and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes built by five-star builder Bovis Homes.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, buyers can increase their owned share until they own 100 per cent of the home outright.

One of the homes available at the Staffordshire development is the Bagnall, a two-bedroom terrace, the perfect home or first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder. Designed with modern living in mind, this home style features a modern fitted kitchen looking out to the front of the property and a living-dining area to the rear, which leads out to the turfed rear garden.

The versatile home also benefits from a welcoming hallway, handy storage area under the stairs, and a guest cloakroom.

Upstairs features two good-sized double bedrooms running the width of the property, a stylish family bathroom, more storage space, and a landing area.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “The Bagnall is a wonderful home style in the gorgeous development of Partridge Walk.

“Partridge Walk is a fantastic development at the tip of the town, meaning those who secure a home here get the best of the Staffordshire countryside and the amenities that the town centre provides.

“We would highly encourage anyone who is looking to get onto the property ladder in Staffordshire to enquire with our friendly sales team about The Bagnall to start their journey.”

Less than half a mile from the intersection of the A34 and A513, Partridge Walk is in a commuter hotspot, with Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent and other major settlements easily accessible by road.

Also nearby is Stafford railway station, which is a connection for many routes, with the town itself rich in activities and places to eat, and good schools.

Stafford is also home to Stafford Castle, the site where the Normans built a timber fortress over 1,000 years ago, while the homes are sandwiched between the Shropshire Hills and Cannock Chase Areas of Natural Beauty.

For more information on Partridge Walk, and to enquire about the development, visit Partridge Walk: Shared Home Ownership in Stafford - Bromford or call a member of our sales team on 0800 916 5050.

By Ethan Henson - Contributor