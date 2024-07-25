Aim high with lower rate mortgage options on new homes in Tamworth

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball said: “One of the key benefits of building up rather than out and creating homes set out over three floors is that they’re often competitively priced compared with similar sized two-storey properties. Factor in that Own New Rate Reducer gives buyers access to lower interest rates, meaning reduced monthly mortgage repayments for the initial loan period, and our new homes in Tamworth are a great option.

“Own New could enable people to buy sooner than they thought or to purchase a larger home they can grow into rather than out of. Along with flexing your borrowing power you can also enjoy flexible living as you can adapt the space to suit your needs. For example, we’d initially styled one of the bedrooms in the Thurston Max as an office but in response to visitor feedback we’ve redressed it as a bedroom. Alternative uses for the space, for those who don’t need three bedrooms, include a dressing room or beauty room, gym, games room or hobbies room. It’s your home and how you use the space is up to you.”

With Own New Rate Reducer Elan will contribute 3-5 per cent of the cost of the mortgage, enabling the lender to offer borrowers more competitive interest rates during the initial period of their mortgage, usually in the first two to five years, depending on the length of the initial mortgage term.

Elan’s new homes in Tamworth are ideally placed with almost everything buyers could need within a few miles including schools and a supermarket, with shops and restaurants are around two miles away at Ventura Retail Park.

Wilnecote train station is only a five-minute walk away, offering direct links to Birmingham New Street in around 25 minutes including walking to the station.

Dosthill Park Local Nature Reserve offers 12 hectares of space to explore including a children’s play area, walkways and sculpture trail.

Show homes at Dosthill Gate are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For more information, see elan-homes.co.uk/developments/dosthill-gate.

By Rachael Bruce - Contributor