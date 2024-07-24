The Olympics are coming to Tittesworth Water

All eyes from across the globe might be on France’s capital city for the special event, but not to be outdone, Tittesworth will be playing host to their own version of the games.

The Rural Olympics will be going ahead for a friendly competition, which will see an activity course set up and families able to take part.

There will be haybale hurdles, a cow slalom and an egg and spoon challenge for everyone to take on and see who takes first place on the winner’s podium.

But that’s not all, there will also be a game of giant Connect 4, giant Jenga or badminton on offer and Severn Trent’s Education Team will also be on hand to entertain everyone.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, July 30 between 11am and 3pm and is free to all, it will be on grassed area in front of the Visitor Centre.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “With the Olympics going ahead this year, we thought it was the perfect time to host our own version for families to enjoy.

“The event is perfect for all the family, and it is a chance to get out and about, get active and enjoy the great outdoors.

“But if the Olympics aren’t your thing, we have an array of other events and activities at Tittesworth to keep everyone entertained this summer and we look forward to welcoming everyone along.”

Along with the Rural Olympics, Tittesworth will also be hosting a Move with Nature free trail between July 27 and August 11.

Free to all, visitors can test their knowledge with nature quiz and test their skills trying out some of nature's key movements. There is no trail sheet, visitors just follow the markers around the large grass area in front of the Visitor Centre and they are being encouraged to share their photos and videos on social media #STmovewithnaturetrail.

First constructed in 1858, the water from the reservoir supplies homes and businesses in parts of the Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent and Leek.

Nestled in Staffordshire, near the border of Derbyshire and Cheshire on the edge of the spectacular Peak District National Park, Tittesworth Water, near Leek, there is plenty for the whole family to enjoy from a free nature trail or a marvellous meadow with discovery events throughout the summer holidays.

There are four marked routes around the reservoir offering the perfect surroundings. Choose from the shorter 1.5 mile route or the longer five-mile full circular route of the reservoir which has stunning views of The Roaches.

A haven for wildlife, it is perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching with two bird hides, it is also home to some of the most beautiful wildflower meadows in the area.

Tittesworth Water Sports and Activity Centre offers an activity for everyone, from sailing and kayaking, to raft building and paddle boarding.

For further information about Tittesworth, all of Severn Trent’s other visitor sites and activities that are taking place visit stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites.

By Ryan Merriman - Contributor