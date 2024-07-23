Round of 'appaws' as nursery raises nearly £3,000 for Guide Dogs and prepare to name pup

During the walk, volunteers from Guide Dogs and local guide dog puppies lined the route to cheer on families taking part.

A spokesperson from Rubery Nursery School said: “Supporting Guide Dogs is close to our heart at Rubery Nursery School; we are thrilled that we have been able to contribute so much and that we have made such a positive impact in the Guide Dog community.

“Over the years, Guide Dogs have allowed us the honour of naming two dogs Rainbow and Lulu, and we can’t wait to choose another name this year!

“We appreciate all the support of our families and friends, who are generous with their donations and time in helping us carry out our fundraising walks.

“We know that the current economic climate is challenging for a lot of us, and we appreciate our communities continued enthusiasm for this worthy cause.

“Thank you to the guide dog handlers who are always happy to spend time with our children, teaching them about the vital work these amazing dogs do.

“We can’t wait to see you next Summer, to continue our fundraising efforts!”

The nursery has been supporting the charity since 2014, and in that time has raised £13,673.09.

Felicity Stratton, local Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Rubery Nursery School for choosing to support us here at Guide Dogs.

“As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our life-changing services running.

“Without support from donors, like Rubery Nursery School, we wouldn’t be able to reach the thousands of people we support living with sight loss.

“Congratulations to the nursery on their fantastic fundraising total and to all the children and families who took part in the sponsored walk.”

Guide Dogs is the world's largest breeder and trainer of working dogs.

Thanks to dedicated staff and volunteers, and vital donations, over 36,000 lives have been transformed through a guide dog partnership since 1931.

To find out more about how you could name a guide dog puppy, visit: guidedogs.org.uk/nameapuppy.

By Eleanor Stephens - Contributor