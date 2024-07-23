Expert advisors on hand for Staffordshire businesses

Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub is working with borough and district councils across the county to provide expert help for SMEs.

Cannock Chase Council, Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council, South Staffordshire Council, Staffordshire Moorlands District Council, Tamworth Borough Council, Stafford Borough Council and Lichfield District Council each have an allocated advisor to support businesses in their area.

Sandra Nixon is business advisor for the Staffordshire Moorlands, with Richard Wood covering South Staffordshire and Richard Carty moving from Cannock to Tamworth.

Recent additions to the team are Phil Edwards for the Cannock Chase area, Richard Bisiker in the Newcastle-under-Lyme area, Bethan Atkinson for Stafford Borough and Sue Collins operating in Lichfield.

Staffordshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, Philip White, said: “By joining forces across the county, we have been able to create a window of opportunity for businesses in the local areas to access this additional expert support to help the to grow. Any sector or size can benefit and can contact our Business Helpline and arrange an appointment.

“The business advisors are one of a series of initiatives and programmes which have been developed to help businesses thrive.

“Currently, the advisors will be in-post until the end of March 2025, so we’re keen to encourage entrepreneurs to get in touch and start plotting a growth curve for their business.”

To find out more about the business advisor initiatives, contact the Stoke-on-Trent & Staffordshire Business Helpline on 0300 111 8002.

By Maya Ings - Contributor