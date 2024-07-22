Strongman is coming to Wolverhampton and will feature some of the biggest names

For the third year in a row, Adie Monks from Unbreakable Promotions, is bringing International superstars of Strongman to the UK as part of Strongman Champions League World tour. Adie, a former strongman athlete, has chosen Wolverhampton's The Hangar this year after two successful years in Gloucester bringing the show indoors for the first time.

You can expect a fun packed, thrilling show with stars like Wales's finest Gav Bilton, England's Strongest, Kane 'Hurricane' Francis, and New Zealand legend Rongo Keene competing against newcomers from the UK who had to beat hundreds of hopefuls to earn a spot on the stage.

The venue feels more intimate than you get at your usual strongman show giving this an opportunity to get up close and personal with these titans of strength. Tickets are all seated and available now on eventbrite: eventbrite.co.uk/e/strongmans-champions-league-england-tickets-835863128117?aff=oddtdtcreator

SCL England. Photo: Unbreakable Promotions

By Emily Dunn - Contributor