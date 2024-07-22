Specsavers volunteers help out at Rifle Range

Thevolunteers from Vision Labs, Lens Online and International Glazing Services joined a Wyre Forest District Council team to help with various gardening and maintenance jobs across areas of the Kidderminster Rifle Range.

Over two weeks, the Specsavers teams have worked with the council to remove weeds, plant trees and install new gates across the area which is designated as an SSSI, due to its high quality habitat and diverse range of animal inhabitants.

"It was great to get our hands dirty and put in some hard work to help maintain the incredible landscape of the Rifle Range," said Rachel Baldwin, warehouse manager at all three Specsavers sites.

"We’re well into our volunteering initiative and it’s been a really rewarding experience for everyone involved to support causes we are passionate about and do work that will really make a difference."

As part of their combined pledge with three other Specsavers manufacturing and distribution sites to volunteer 2,400 hours supporting local organisations until April 2025, the teams from Kidderminster have already clocked 400 hours of volunteer work, having helped Birchen Coppice Primary Academy renovate a new school library last month.

With more volunteer initiatives planned for next month, the Specsavers Kidderminster teams are set to complete two litter picks and participate in the Wyre Forest District Council’s ‘adopt a street’ campaign, aimed to encourage businesses to own their street and keep it clean.

Between them, the three businesses; Vision Labs, Lens Online and International Glazing Services (IGS) provide lens surfacing as well as stocking and distributing lenses and contact lenses to Specsavers UK optical businesses.