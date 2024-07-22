Ladies club hear about visitor's 'remarkable' life and fundraising efforts

Chairman Ann Rogers welcomed 26 members to The Lodge in Dudley for a three-course lunch and to hear about Alan's remarkable life.

What a character he is! Lots of members remembered him from his years as Senior Warden at Himley Hall Park. Following the death of his wife he has devoted much of his life to raising funds for Cancer Research. His qualifications as a climbing instructor led him to scale the Alps, climb in Russia, Argentina, Norway, Italy, Morocco, Tanzania and Mongolia, also he drove humanitarian aid throughout Eastern Europe and to top it all he decided to backpack 635 miles along the South West Coastal Path which he then illustrated and explained from Minehead to Poole. It took 51 days among lovely scenery, precarious footpaths, some dreadful weather, but thankfully interspersed with coffee shops and Cancer Research shops where he was welcomed and collected lots of money in all raising £48,000. What will he do next?

The next luncheon will be on Friday, September 13 at The Lodge on Wellington Road, 12pm for 12.30pm when the speaker will be Peter Bates talking about Model English Villages, and in October we will hear from Max Keen on the History of Dudley Castle. Visitors are most welcome and can attend three times before deciding to join. For more information ring Chairman Ann Rogers on 01384 273511 or 274388 or secretary on 01902 372984 email jillgriffithsme7@gmail.com.

By Jan Burrows - Contributor