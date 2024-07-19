Staffordshire homes builder site manager named as best in the country for quality

Sam Harvey (28) has won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

Sam, who joined Barratt Homes two and a half years ago, has claimed his second Pride in the Job Quality award, both of which have been won for his work at the Poppy Fields development in Uttoxeter.

He said: “It feels really great to have won, I know a lot of people aim to achieve this and I’m really grateful to be recognised. It’s been the team at Poppy Fields that has helped me to achieve this award and want to extend my thanks to Barratt Homes too for giving me the opportunity to take on this role.”

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much-needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills and industry knowledge to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re so proud of Sam for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Poppy Fields and for our customers.

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”

By Callum James - Contributor