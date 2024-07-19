Line-up announced for this year's star-studded Bewdley Festival

The day time programme offers Tea & Cakes with Emily Dean (and Raymond the Dog), local naturalist’s Brett Westwood and Gregory Leadbetter talking about “Curious Nature”, an afternoon being “Mired in Penda’s Fen” with local writers Martin Wall and Richard Clay.

There is a brand new comedy play featuring local actors Claire Worboys and Jonathan Darby in “Will & Ani”, this year’s art film is “Klimt and the Kiss”. A new addition in 2024 is a painting workshop hosted by best-selling water-colour artist and author Sarah Stokes, whilst local historian Max Keen is revisiting the world of “Richard III” in his own inimitable style. Finally, the day-time is concluded by the ever-popular Lesley Smith bringing to the stage the “Life of Florence Nightingale”.

There will be just enough time to fit in an early evening dinner before setting out on the packed evening programme. Festival opens at TreeTops Pavilion with the world-famous Ruby Turner on October 11 followed the next day at St Georges Hall when we will be laughing to Henry Normal and Nigel Planer. Festival is delighted to feature musician, novelist and BBC documentary star Darren McGarvey who will be asking us to “Explore Trauma”, whilst star of BBC Songs of Praise Aled Jones will be hosting a “Full Circle” evening exploring his life and singing some favourites.

Festival will be laughing again when Alfie Moore entertains us with his many stories of police life, broadcaster, classicist and comedian Natalie Haynes will speaking about “Divine Might”. The legendary psychedelic band Soft Machine will provide a very special night in TreeTops Pavilion, Bewdley welcome’s back Jane Garvey to interview Jacqui Smith, the first woman Home Secretary and our last night brings another favourite’s return to TreeTops with BBC radio’s Clare Teal and Band leading a Dance Party.

A week later the festival concludes with Bath Abbey Choir giving a concert in St Anne’s Church as a fitting finale to the week.

You can view the online version of this year's festival brochure for full details of each event at: brochure.bewdleyfestival.org.uk.

Bewdley Festival welcome new Friends of Festival. It costs from just £20pp to join, we try to never to turn a volunteer away if anyone fancies helping out at any of our festival events which are increasing throughout the year!

Tickets are available online at boxoffice.bewdleyfestival.org.uk.

By Trevor Price - Contributor