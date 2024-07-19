Free family fun and activities across Walsall this summer

Walsall's four Family Hubs offer support for families with children aged 0-19 years (up to 25-year-olds for those with additional needs), including childcare, financial advice, health services, and parenting guidance. They offer a one-stop shop for families with access to a wide range of support.

To mark this one-year milestone, Walsall Council is hosting a series of celebration events from July 20 to August 29. Families with children of all ages are invited to join the events, which include a fun teddy bears picnic, creative storytelling sessions, crafts and messy play activities.

Councillor Stacie Elson, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Walsall Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting our Family Hub events this summer. The events will be delivered in partnership with Arts Connect and the National Literacy Trust and they are completely free and open to all Walsall families.

“We firmly believe that strong families create strong communities, and we’re committed to fostering connections and growth within Walsall families. Events like these bring our communities together so please come along. I’m incredibly proud of our Children’s Services team for making this happen."

Events include:

Saturday 20 July, 10am-2pm: Central and South Family Hub, Birchills Street, Walsall, WS2 8NF

Thursday 1 August, 10am-2pm: Brownhills Community Centre, Chester Road North, Brownhills, WS8 7JS and Hollands Park.

Wednesday 14 August, 11am-2pm: North Family Hub, 275 Blakenall Lane, Blakenall, Walsall WS3 1HJ.

Thursday 29 August, 10am-2pm: West Family Hub, Ilmington House, Crescent Road, WS10 8AE.

Free family fun across Walsall this summer

A parent who has used the Family Hubs said: “Last year, the Family Hubs were a lifesaver. They supported me through my baby's birth and helped my toddler thrive through fun activities like art, crafts, and picnics. It was a wonderful experience for all of us and I am looking forward to this year’s events."

There are also lots of opportunities for children and families to get creative, with activities such as painting, sculpting and printing, art exhibitions at Walsall Leather’s Museum and The New Art Gallery Walsall. Visit walsallfamilyhubs.co.uk to find out more

Submitted by Walsall Council