Pupils excited to join March of the Elephants Trail

The special academy, which caters for children and young people with physical disabilities and complex medical needs aged between two and 19, is encouraging its pupils, parents, and the wider community to take part in the trail across Lichfield, Tamworth, and Sutton Coldfield.

The academy's design, a mini elephant named Saxon, is one of 40 small sculptures featured on the trail and one of 24 created by schools and nurseries as part of the community project. Saxon holds a special place among the elephant sculptures scattered throughout the three locations.

Suzanne Walters, Assistant Headteacher at Saxon Hill Academy, which is part of the Shaw Education Trust, expressed the school's enthusiasm for the project.

She said: "At Saxon Hill Academy, we teach our pupils about caring for themselves, their families, friends and the wider community. When we heard about the March of the Elephants, we knew that this was a wonderful opportunity to both support St Giles and to include our pupils in a collaborative arts project that they could all enjoy and participate in."

Suzanne explained the significance behind their elephant's design. She said: "Our elephant Saxon represents our 'zones of regulation', which is one of our key wellbeing strategies we use in school to help pupils understand their emotions using four colours to represent different feelings. Saxon's colourful appearance represents the feelings of every pupil."

The creation of Saxon was a true team effort and added: "Thanks to the wonderful skills of Isobel, our Art Lead, along with the support of staff and pupils, Saxon was completed to take his place in the March of the Elephants. Our pupils and families are really looking forward to visiting Saxon and all of the elephants in the march during the summer holidays."

Student gets creative. Photo: Saxon Hill Academy

Georgia Haynes, Project Event Manager at St Giles Hospice, praised the school's contribution and said: "We were absolutely delighted with the design Saxon Hill Academy came up with for their elephant. The meaning behind Saxon's colourful appearance is truly touching, reflecting the school's commitment to emotional wellbeing. It's heartening to see how the students have engaged with this project, and we hope it will encourage many families to explore the trail over the summer."

The March of the Elephants trail, which runs until Sunday, September 8, aims to raise awareness and vital funds for St Giles Hospice while bringing colour and creativity to the streets of Lichfield, Tamworth, and Sutton Coldfield. With the summer holidays on the horizon, it offers a perfect opportunity for families to engage in a fun, educational, and meaningful outdoor activity.

Students enjoying their artwork. Photo: Saxon Hill Academy

An interactive app is available for £1.99 from the App Store or Google Play, with all proceeds going to the charity. Alternatively, trail maps are available from selected St Giles charity shops or Lichfield Maize Maze and Lichfield Cathedral.

The hospice encourages the public to continue enjoying the trail responsibly and to report any damage to their Herd Helpline on 01543 434027.

For more information about St Giles Hospice's March of the Elephants, please visit: marchoftheelephants.co.uk.

By Claire Fry - Contributor