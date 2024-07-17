School students take a magical trip inspired by popular novels

The students were joined by Miss Muneer, Second in English; Mrs Weston, SENCO and Teacher of English; Mr Morris, Teacher of English; Mrs Colucci, Teacher of Science; Miss Allen, Learning Mentor, and Miss Roberts, Learning Resources Centre Administrator.

“The trip was brilliant!” said Olivia-Rose Breakwell-Edge, “Everyone enjoyed themselves and we were all grateful to be chosen and rewarded for all of our hard work this year.”

Miss Muneer said: “The experience was great and enjoyed by all. I was in awe of the sets and detail at the different exhibitions within the studios. I would definitely recommend going.”

Miss Roberts added: “The whole year group have read over 2,000 books which is an amazing achievement.

“As a school we pride ourselves on rewarding our students who work so hard going that extra mile and we will look forward to rewarding our new Year 9 students next academic year.”

"At Wolgarston as part of our positive behaviour approach, we always look to celebrate and reward the efforts of our students," said Headteacher, Miss Fairclough

"Reading is an extremely important part of the curriculum and as a school we always encourage our students to read widely to support their learning, unlocking their potential and for their enjoyment." she added.

By Sarah-Jane Roberts - Contributor