Let's 'chalk' about snooker: On the hunt for the next junior champion...

They are holding a tournament on Thursday, August 15 between the two clubs, where the winning team will hold 'The Stourminster Mini Masters Trophy' and on the day they will also get to meet world number 78 Ashley Carty, who will be at hand to give some pointers to the juniors.

Bobby Singh says: "This is amazing for two clubs to come together to get the next generation enjoying this game."

The two clubs are also raising funds by way of a raffle with lots of great prizes from snooker memorabilia to restaurant vouchers tickets can be purchased from Kingswinford Snooker Centre, Pockets Snooker Club Kidderminster, and Stourbridge Institute. All proceeds are going to Birmingham Children's Hospital and the charity Mind.

If you have the next Ronnie O'Sullivan or Reanne Evans sat at home, bring them to one of the clubs. Stourbridge Institute every Monday and Tuesday starting from July 22, 11am to 1pm or Pockets Snooker Club Kidderminster every Wednesday and Thursday starting July 24, 11am to 1pm.

By James Fallon - Contributor