Don't miss the opportunity to see a unique piece of British engineering in action this Sunday

The pumping station at Cotes Heath, Staffordshire, has supplied pure and wholesome water to the Potteries since 1914. The 'Gentle Giants' will once again be in steam for everyone’s enjoyment on Sunday. As well as the steam engines in steam, there will be a classic and vintage motorcycle rally held within the grounds.

The station will be open between 10am and 4pm. Admission charges apply, although children enter for free. Further details at: millmeecepumpingstation.co.uk.

By Howard Moore - Contributor