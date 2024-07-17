Community biker group 'rev up' Kidderminster care home

Community engagement was a key highlight of the event. The Blue Knights, known for their dedication to charitable causes and giving back, generously volunteered their time to visit the home. Their presence not only entertained the residents but also forged new connections and deepened existing relationships within the community.

Resident, Derek said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon surrounded by lots of great people and amazing bikes. Thankfully the weather held out. The team did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together. It was so kind of the Blue Knights to visit us. I hope they come again!”

Hollyfields host the Blue Knights. Photo: Barchester Healthcare

Alison Moseley-Shaw, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Hollyfields are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was wonderful to see the residents faces light up when they saw the bikes and hear them spontaneously clapping and cheering. We’ve all had a lovely day.”

Blue Knight Biker visit. Photo: Barchester Healthcare

Hollyfields care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hollyfields provides residential care and dementia care for 43 residents from respite care to long term stays.

By Samantha Fawcett - Contributor