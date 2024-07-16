Summer of sports is coming home to Wolverhampton - and it's free!

This year, Wolverhampton is embracing a "Summer of Sports" theme, offering residents and visitors an exciting array of activities to enjoy over the school holidays.

Enjoy Wolverhampton is pleased to bring you the "Summer of Sports Family Trail," an engaging event running for the six-week summer holidays. This trail invites families to embark on a quest to find sporting wolf characters around the city centre. Not only is this a fantastic way to explore new streets and businesses, but it also adds an element of friendly competition. Leaderboards will track the fastest times, with gift card prizes awaiting the swift-footed participants. So, get set for a fun, interactive way for families to spend time together, all at no cost.

Summer of Sports! Photo: Enjoy Wolverhampton

Visit sportinwolves.co.uk for more information.

By Shaun Boyce - Contributor