Richardson Brothers Foundation donates to good causes supported by Black Country mayors

The mayors of Dudley, Sandwell and Wolverhampton were welcomed by Dr Roy Richardson, Life-President of the Richardson business, into the Oldbury office. Dr Richardson presented each Mayor with a cheque as well as a large cuddly toy for them to auction.

The Foundation, which was established in 2006, aims to support a wide range of local and regional charities and individuals. This year the Black Country mayors are supporting a number of good causes, including Access in Dudley, Acorns Children’s Hospice and Wolverhampton Samaritans.

A spokesperson for the Richardson Brothers Foundation, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome our local mayors into our offices. We heard more about their chosen charities and why they have chosen to support them.

“During their civic years they will be helping some really worthwhile causes in our region and we are delighted that our Foundation can aid them with their fundraising.”