Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story heading to Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story - if you want the real deal the name on the ticket is Barry Steele!

Direct from the West End's Adelphi Theatre and celebrating 21 years in the business, Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison story will take you on a fantastic musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and six-time grammy award winning “Big O” and his many friends.

Backed by a fabulous five-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era, featuring all the classic hits including Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue, Rattled, Handle with Care, Roll Over Beethoven and many more.

So don’t miss one of the biggest nights of the year as this exceptionally talented cast recreate the magic of Roy Orbison and his many friends at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall on Friday, September 27.

Tickets from: bit.ly/BarrySteeleSuttonColdfield.

By Lynne Steele - Contributor