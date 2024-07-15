Athletics club given spring in their step thanks to home builder's donation

The donation is in celebration of Taylor Wimpey’s upcoming Lindridge Chase development, which is set to launch at the start of August along with two brand new show homes, the 3 bedroom Tetford and 4 bedroom Henford.

Established in 1973, the Royal Sutton Coldfield Athletics Club is a grassroots club, with members from age 9 to 80 and up. Athletes compete regularly at athletic and cross country competitions on behalf of the club. The running of the club is dependent on volunteers, with many members regularly giving up their time to coach, officiate and carry out admin tasks to ensure the smooth running of the club.

Julia Wakefield, Membership Secretary at Royal Sutton Athletics Club said: “We are really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation. The club relies on volunteers and fundraising efforts so this donation will go a long way to help us meet the costs of running the club, including the purchase of training and competition equipment.”

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “Royal Sutton Coldfield Athletics Club is a fine example of a local club that not only invests so much into the Sutton Coldfield area, but also its members, who are provided with a variety of opportunities to hone their athletic capabilities, develop their coaching skills and give back to the local community through volunteering. We are really pleased to be able to support the club and its athletes.”

By Emily Barnes - Contributor